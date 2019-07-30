Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast August 8, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Several analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 800-309-1256 and entering a conference pass code of 515059 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.

WEBCAST LINK: REGISTER HERE TO ACCESS AUDIO WEBCAST AND REPLAY

