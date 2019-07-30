Voyager Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced management presentations at the upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, Boston, MA

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:15 p.m. EDT



The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings and participate in a panel discussion, "Gene Therapy: Now Comes the Hard Part," at the BTIG Fall Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Live-streaming webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of Voyager's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the live event concludes.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich's ataxia, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Voyager, please visit the company's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Voyager Therapeutics.

Investor Relations:

Allison Dorval

Chief Financial Officer

857-856-4145

investors@voyagertherapeutics.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

W2O Group

949-903-4750

sseapy@w2ogroup.com