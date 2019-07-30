Market Overview

LeMaitre Vascular to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

The Company is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: 

Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

