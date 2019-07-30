Identiv Sets 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 1-800-319-4610

International Number: 1-631-891-4304

Call ID: 10007216

Webcast link: Here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here .

The replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 8, 2019 at +1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1-412-317-6671 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 10007216.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA

Gateway IR

949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com



Media Contact:

press@identiv.com