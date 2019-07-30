Market Overview

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2019 11:31am   Comments
TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the morning of August 6, 2019.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2218 or toll free 800-377-0758.  Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.   

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id – 9612791#).  The rebroadcast will be available until August 25, 2019.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001

martinrea_logo.jpg

