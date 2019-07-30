Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Share:

MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/aw2f8ugd  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- please call (855) 376-7516  
Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 8, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5695416.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through October 1, 2019.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Gladstone Investment Corporation logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga