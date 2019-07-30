SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PVTL TUSK CTST NGHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Get additional information about PVTL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

Class Period: October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Get additional information about TUSK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019

Get additional information about CTST: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGM: NGHC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: August 6, 2015 and August 9, 2017

Get additional information about NGHC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com