Energy Focus Awarded $3 Million Contract Extension with a Major Healthcare Provider

SOLON, Ohio, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in LED lighting technologies, today announced that it has been awarded a new $3 million contract to supply LED solutions to a leading healthcare organization based in northeast Ohio. This award is an extension to an existing contract with this client. The Company has also received its first orders of approximately $500,000 under the new contract.

Since 2015, Energy Focus has been providing LED solutions to replace existing fluorescent lights in this client's facilities. The initial phase of the LED upgrade project—the largest of its kind in the healthcare industry in the U.S.—included approximately 440,000 tubular LED lamps and 37,000 dimmable LED downlights. The installation covers its main campus near downtown Cleveland, several satellite locations, as well as family healthcare centers throughout northeast Ohio.

Prior to selecting Energy Focus for the current project, the client went through an evaluation of 20 lighting brands ultimately selecting Energy Focus. This latest contract extension will expand the lighting upgrade to the facilities in Akron, Ohio, and Florida, as well as the rest of its main campus. In addition to the T8 replacement TLEDs and downlights, the new contract will also include Energy Focus' T5 LED lamps, the RedCap® Emergency Battery Backup LED lamps, Twin Tubes (U-Bent replacement), and LED lamp-based retrofit kits and fixtures.

"We are honored that this long-term client, which has been leading the global healthcare industry not only in medical science and patient care but also in healthy building and environmental sustainability initiatives, continues to choose Energy Focus as its LED lighting partner," said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, Inc. "Through our high quality, flicker-free LED products, the client has experienced significant, well documented energy and carbon footprint reduction, maintenance savings as well as improved environment for its staff and patients. We very much look forward to continuing to support the client's visionary and ambitious sustainability goals with our innovative LED lighting solutions."

"This extended contract from one of the most influential healthcare providers in the world is a great testament to the reliability and performance of our technologies and to our company overall," said Mike Somers, VP of Business Development of Energy Focus. "We went through a rigorous approval process and our products have received positive and enthusiastic client feedback throughout the initial phase of the lighting upgrade. We look forward to expanding and deepening the partnership as the client continues to grow their global footprint."

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies. As the pioneer of direct-wire LED tubes and creator of the first UL-verified low flicker LED products, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health, and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Since 2007, the accumulated failure rate of our LED products has been well less than 0.1%, meaning over 99.9% of the millions of products we sold are still working today. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Tolfo

Energy Focus, Inc.

(800) 327-7877

Investor Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates, Inc.

(510) 396-2776

ir@energyfocus.com