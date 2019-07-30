VirtualArmour Expands Managed Services Scope with $150K Contract with Regional Energy Company

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has won a new Managed Firewall services contract with a regional energy company, a current VirtualArmour customer, increasing their recognized monthly recurring revenue by 50%.



The engagement includes managed services along with professional services valued at $150,000 over the next year. Palo Alto Firewalls will be augmented by VirtualArmour's dedicated managed security service provider solution. VirtualArmour currently manages the customer's threat intelligence and endpoint security platforms. This comprehensive solution will now enable security monitoring and complete visibility into their entire network.

"This long-time valued customer wanted to ease the day-to-day workload of their internal SOC staff so they can focus on the deployment and management of their policy configuration across the entire firewall infrastructure," said VirtualArmour CTO, Andrew Douthwaite. "By utilizing our firewall services, our SOC staff's reach is expanded to the firewall layer, enabling us to perform direct remediation actions, in support of the processes and procedures that they have put in place as part of their overall security program."

"VirtualArmour has been a long-term trusted partner of our corporate IT team, and its experienced team of network designers and engineers really sets them apart," stated the CIO of the client. "Their professional skills and deep knowledge of security technologies will continue to be instrumental in the ability to secure our entire company from our corporate office to locations over a multi-state region."

VirtualArmour's MSSP solution employs a wide range of technologies to manage, monitor and maintain the customer security systems and prevent security breaches. This allows VirtualArmour's team of expert analysts to actively hunt for security threats before they become a problem, alert the customer to a possible security threat within 15 minutes of detection, and provide through breach analysis.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company's proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning a service contract VirtualArmour has entered into with a current client, VirtualArmour's continued relationship with various suppliers, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Company in performing the IT implementation and migration, performance under the contract by all parties, the ability of VirtualArmour to meet timelines, the continued availability of necessary hardware, the absence of any trade war or tariffs affecting VirtualArmour's ability to perform, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.