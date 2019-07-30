Indico a Featured Sponsor at Intelligent Automation Week in Chicago

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, is a featured sponsor at next week's Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019 conference taking place August 5 – 8 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. ABBYY, Automation Anywhere, DataRobot, Kofax, UiPath, AntWorks and WorkFusion are just a few of the other next generation solution providers sponsoring the event.

This year's conference covers the full gamut of Intelligent Automation technologies including AI, machine learning, RPA, cognitive, and more. The program includes deep-dive and interactive workshops, user case studies, interactive discussion groups, and supplementary track sessions designed to meet the needs of those on both the business and IT side of intelligent automation. Specific topics include:

Process Improvement

Project Management

Workforce Management

Intelligent Automation Payback & ROI

The Future of Intelligent Automation Technologies

Indico will be on the exhibitor floor at Booth #201.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

