Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all investors that purchased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) securities between February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 27, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on July 29, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding 3M's business and operations. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose the extent of the Company's exposure to legal liability associated with 3M's most lucrative product offerings: man-made chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"). While publicly denying that PFAS cause harm to humans and the environment, defendants concealed and misrepresented: (i) 3M's vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that PFAS are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (ii) 3M's decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M's legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS. These omissions and misrepresentations caused 3M's stock price to trade at artificially inflated prices of as high as $258 per share during the Class Period.

