Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2019 5:43pm   Comments
Share:

NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Thursday, August 1st @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:      877-407-0784
International:     201-689-8560
Conference ID:     13692827
Webcast:      http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135488

About iCAD, Inc. 
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

 

iCAD Logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga