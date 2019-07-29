Amplify Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (OTCQX:AMPY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on August 5, 2019. Due to the pending merger with Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE:MPO), Amplify will not host a conference call following the second quarter 2019 earnings announcement, but the Company will host a call as soon as practicable to update investors on the merger.



About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's operations are focused in the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Chief Financial Officer

(713) 588-8346

martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Eric Chang – Treasurer

(713) 588-8349

eric.chang@amplifyenergy.com