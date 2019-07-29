US Capital Global Securities Announces Addition of Blockchain Technology Venture Capital Fund to Its Portfolio

San Francisco, California, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

US Capital Global Securities, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to accredited investors a $10 million equity investment in CityBlock Capital's first tokenized venture fund, NYCQ Fund LP (the "Fund"), as the Fund's exclusive placement agent. US Capital Global Securities recently added the Fund to its own expanding portfolio. The Fund has holdings in leading names in the FinTech and blockchain infrastructure arena, including Coinbase, Bakkt, Nomics, and Tagomi:*

• Headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase is a digital currency wallet and platform where merchants and consumers can transact with new digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Coinbase's global revenue last year totaled approximately $520 million, according to Reuters.

• Bakkt is a digital asset and currency exchange launched by the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The company is expected to begin testing its two Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform on July 22 this year. Backed by a diverse array of big names, including Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), Bakkt aims to be a game changer in the cryptocurrency investment industry.

• Nomics is a cryptoasset data company that delivers professional-grade market data APIs to institutional crypto investors and exchanges. It offers products and services that allow funds, fintech apps, and exchanges to access clean, normalized and gapless primary source trade and order book data. The firm also provides white-label market data APIs to exchanges.

• Tagomi is an electronic brokerage offering prime services for investors of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. Tagomi provides a single touch point for digital asset trading at institutional operational standards, treasury management, transparency, custody solutions, and other services. Tagomi aims to make it easy to navigate the extremely fragmented global digital asset landscape.

"Combining low minimum investment amounts and early liquidity opportunities, the Fund gives accredited investors access to blockchain infrastructure investments normally available to institutional investors," said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "Our firm is keen to back forward-thinking strategies at the frontline of the digital market era. The opportunity to participate in this $10 million equity investment in the Fund is still open to eligible investors."

About CityBlock Capital

CityBlock Capital is the founder of the NYCQ Fund, a private digital venture capital fund open to accredited investors in the US and abroad. The Fund does not invest in cryptocurrencies or utility tokens, but directly engages in the expansion of the global digital economy through equity investments in early-stage blockchain infrastructure companies. The Fund is managed and advised by professionals with deep industry expertise from firms such as SoftBank Capital, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Google.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities, LLC, is the FINRA-licensed broker dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

* This is not a recommendation to purchase interests in Coinbase, Bakkt, Nomics, or Tagomi, but simply represents some of the holdings of the NYCQ Fund at this time. The Fund's holdings are subject to change, and may be held directly or indirectly by the Fund.

