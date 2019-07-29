Redwood Living, Inc. Purchases New Building for Its Corporate Headquarters in Independence, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is excited to announce the purchase of a new building to become its corporate headquarters. The steadily growing company, which currently has employees working in three separate buildings on East Pleasant Valley Road in Independence, Ohio, will be moving just down the road to the former ADP building. Redwood plans to renovate and curate a space for their corporate employees that feels as remarkable as the neighborhoods of apartment homes the company is known for.



For over 20 years, Redwood's mission has been committed to enriching the lives of those who chose to rent throughout suburban America. They combine modern, spacious, single-story apartment homes with attached garages within a warm, green-centric neighborhood setting. Redwood's new headquarters offers a welcomed opportunity for the company to further incorporate its community and people-centric culture into the organization's entire workspace. With this acquisition, Redwood is solidifying its relationship with the City of Independence, the greater Cleveland region, and the employees who provide their intelligence, expertise, and passion each day.



When asked about the new purchase, David Conwill, CEO, replied, "Timing could not have been more perfect for Redwood to plant additional roots and expand our space in the City of Independence. With close to one hundred neighborhoods across Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, and South Carolina (and additional states planned), we needed more room to grow internally, to support upcoming company initiatives and exceed our goals benefitting all of our stakeholders."



The purchase comes strategically, as the company expands its internal resources in support of its locations spread across the Midwest and Carolinas. The new Redwood headquarters will include collaborative seating, an on-site gym, and a large meeting space for corporate meetings, events, and more. It is anticipated to be finished and ready for employees to move into by the fall of 2020.



For more information about Redwood and its new corporate headquarters, please email marketing@byredwood.com.



About Redwood Living, Inc.



Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

