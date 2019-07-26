Cameo Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Industries Corp. (TSXV:CRU) (OTC:CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the "Company" or "Cameo") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Ténière as Director and CEO of the Company in place of Mr. Akash Patel, who has resigned as Director, President and CEO, and the appointment of Peter Nguyen as Director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company in place of Mr. Patrick O'Flaherty who resigned as Director and Chief Financial Officer.



Further, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Brian O'Neill to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Christopher Paul as previously announced on July 12, 2019.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo. – CEO and Director

Mr. Ténière is a professional geologist with 20 years of diverse experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors in Canada, United States, and internationally taking projects from exploration to mine development. Mr. Ténière serves as an officer and director of several publicly traded mining companies exploring and developing precious metal and base metal deposits, and has significant capital markets, regulatory, and corporate finance experience. He was Senior Manager of Mining for the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange, Chief Geologist for Sherritt International Corp., and an Exploration Manager for Vale S.A. and Solid Energy New Zealand developing coal mining projects in Australia and New Zealand.

Peter Nguyen, CPA, CA – CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

Mr. Nguyen is a Chartered Professional Accountant and an alumnus of the University of British Columbia. Mr. Nguyen serves as the chief financial officer and director of several publicly traded companies in a variety of industries and is instrumental in managing the financial operations as well as the integrated business strategies. Mr. Nguyen has more than 10 years of experience and has held several senior financial positions for public and private entities, where he provided assurance, corporate financing, tax and business advisory services.

Brian O'Neill – Director

Mr. O'Neill has been a practicing securities lawyer since 2009 and is a partner at O'Neill Law LLP. Mr. O'Neill represents a number of start up companies and companies that are listed or quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and U.S. over-the-counter markets. Mr. O'Neill has represented clients in a variety of industries in securities matters including public and private securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, securities exchange listings, public company reporting requirements and corporate governance. Mr. O'Neill is a licensed to practice law in British Columbia, Nevada and Washington.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Patel and Mr. O'Flaherty for their service to the Company wish them well in their future endeavours.

