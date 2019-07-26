NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, today rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The event was in celebration of its initial public offering on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market"> Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market





With significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, Wanda Sports Group delivers sports event experiences, creates access to engaging content and builds inclusive communities. The company offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS).

"Today marks a significant milestone as we work to expand the reach and offerings of our global sports platform," said Hengming Yang, CEO of Wanda Sports Group. "Our Infront, IRONMAN and Wanda Sports China business units are well known for their ability to provide access to and deliver iconic sports event and premium content to our athletes and fans around the world. We want to thank our athletes, fans and business partners for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to execute on our growth strategy."

"Sports and sporting events are deeply rooted in our global society and Wanda Sports Group is playing an important role in uniting people in sports and enabling athletes and fans around the world to live their passions and dreams," said Bob McCooey, Chairman of Nasdaq Asia Pacific. "We are delighted to welcome them to Nasdaq, where they will join our unparalleled list of leading, innovative global companies."

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .



MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10bdb1ca-0868-40f8-af08-c5afdc2fe39e

- NDAQG -