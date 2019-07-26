Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and reference the access code 7574927. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iovance.com or at the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s6fn2wru .

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics intends to commercialize autologous cell therapy products for solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own cancer-fighting immune cells to attack solid tumors. TIL are extracted from tumor cells, and once expanded through a proprietary process are infused back into the patient. After infusion, TIL enter tumor tissue, where they recognize, attack, and destroy the tumor. The company is currently conducting pivotal studies in patients with metastatic melanoma and advanced cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapies are being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including head and neck and non-small cell lung cancer. Iovance has also developed a T cell therapy for blood cancers called peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) therapy and intends to bring that product to the clinic to investigate potential utility of PBL in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"). We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the success, timing, projected enrollment, manufacturing and production capabilities, and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates (including both Company-sponsored and collaborator-sponsored trials in both the U.S. and Europe); the timing of and our ability to successfully submit, obtain, and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates; the preliminary clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, presented previously from ongoing Phase 2 studies may not be reflected in the final analyses of these trials; enrollment and patient populations may need to be adjusted for the Company's trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the acceptance by the market of the Company's product candidates, if approved; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. A further list and description of the Company's risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.iovance.com. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Annie Chang

Solebury Trout

646-378-2972

achang@troutgroup.com

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

646-378-2947

crubin@troutgroup.com