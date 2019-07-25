SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Box, Inc. - BOX

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Box and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2019, Box reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investor expectations, citing longer sales cycles for seven-figure deals. On this news, Box's stock price fell $4.64 per share, or 18.65%, to close at $20.24 per share on February 28, 2019.

Then, on June 3, 2019, post-market, Box lowered its fiscal year 2020 revenue outlook to a range of $688 million to $692 million, down from previous guidance of $700 million to $704 million, again citing longer sales cycles for the Company's larger deals. On this news, Box's stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4, 2019.

