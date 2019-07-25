US Capital Global Securities Launches $5.5 Million Impact Investment Offering for OncoGenesis, Inc.

San Francisco, California, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

US Capital Global Securities, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to accredited investors a $5.5 million preferred-equity impact investment opportunity in OncoGenesis, Inc. ("OncoGenesis"), a MedTech company headquartered in Cary, NC. OncoGenesis was formed to provide women worldwide with access to point-of-care screening for cervical cancer, the second most prevalent form of cancer found in women, with approximately half a million dying unnecessarily each year.

Offering tile



Banner









Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. Its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, is acting as the lead placement agent for the preferred equity offering for OncoGenesis.

"We are excited to have US Capital Global Securities' experienced team assist us in this capital raise," said Peter Gombrich, Founder and Chairman of OncoGenesis. "Our firm is in advanced development and testing of a next-generation, low-cost test that we believe will provide women worldwide with access to screening, significantly improving the early detection of cervical disease over the current Pap and adjunctive HPV tests."

"It is a pleasure to serve OncoGenesis as its lead financial advisor and placement agent," said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "This expanding MedTech firm aims to provide tools to screen, diagnose, and guide decision-making in cancer treatment, thereby improving health outcomes and saving lives, while aiming also to deliver significant value to partners and investors. After significant vetting, US Capital Global has selected OncoGenesis as a leading MedTech investment opportunity within its own portfolio. The opportunity to participate in this $5.5 million impact investment in OncoGenesis is now open to eligible investors."

About OncoGenesis, Inc.

OncoGenesis, Inc. ("OncoGenesis") provides access to point-of-care screening for diseases and disease progression. The current panel consists of biomarkers that are indicative of critical molecular changes associated with cervical cancer progression. OncoGenesis's program for cervical screening focuses on implementation of a novel paradigm of protein biomarker-based detection of high-risk HPV and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN2+), precursors to invasive cervical carcinoma. The test aims to provide higher sensitivity/specificity at a lower cost compared to prevailing methods (Pap and adjunctive HPV tests).

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities, LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachments

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com