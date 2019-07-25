Syncora Announces GAAP Financial Results Release for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Conference Call Details

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. ("SHL" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. on August 15, 2019, to discuss its GAAP financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. A press release detailing this period will be issued after market close on August 14, 2019; at the same time, the Company's consolidated GAAP financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and certain additional information relating to the financial results, will be made available on Syncora's website (www.syncora.com).



The call will be webcast via the Investor Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.syncora.com. Following conclusion of the call, the Company will post a transcript on its website alongside a replay of the webcast that will be available through 11:59 p.m. ET on September 15, 2019.

About Syncora Holdings Ltd.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. Further information can be found on www.syncora.com.

Contact

Scott Beinhacker

1-212-478-3400

Scott.Beinhacker@scafg.com



