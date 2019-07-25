OVER 130 COLORECTAL CANCER SURVIVORS AND CAREGIVERS TO CLIMB MOUNT FLORA IN WINTER PARK, COLORADO

Winter Park, Colo., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On July 29, a group of Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) advocates will begin their hike at 5:00 AM MDT on the Mount Flora Trailhead located just outside of Winter Park, Colorado. The average time to reach the summit, which is at 13,132 feet above sea level, is about three hours.



Those who are unable to attend Climb for a Cure can hike, bike, walk, run at their own pace with Fight CRC's virtual climb. This year, the Fight CRC climb has already raised $76,000 for colorectal cancer patient education, advocacy, and research. Funds raised will support those who have recently been diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer with resources, such as Your Guide in the Fight, as well as advocacy efforts to push for policies that support cancer patients and their families.



This will be Johanna Poremba's first time climbing for a cure. Three years after being diagnosed with stage II colon cancer at 22 years old, she is ready to summit Mount Flora alongside fellow survivors, caregivers, and advocates.



"Climbing Mount Flora is a reminder of how our bodies are stronger than our minds believe. We are capable of overcoming even seemingly impossible challenges, like beating cancer. This climb will turn a group of strangers, connected by nothing but a disease, into a family...and that is truly something," says Johanna Poremba.



Co-founder of Climb for a Cure and colorectal cancer survivor, Brian Threlkeld, says, "We all have a reason to climb, whether it's for ourselves or our loved ones. Each year the Climb grows in success and popularity and it's easy to see why -- Spending time in the mountains with your friends is truly one of life's blessings. Reaching any summit provides a true perspective and has always given me the strength to overcome the daily obstacles that life is always throwing at me. The Climb wouldn't be possible without the support of our dedicated committee members, our selfless sponsors and every climber who joins us on the mountain or in their own backyard to raise money for our mission."



Thank you to our Climb for a Cure Sponsors: No-Shave November, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, and Taiho Oncology.



About Fight Colorectal Cancer



Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a trusted national nonprofit advocacy organization fighting for a cure. It was founded in 2005 by Nancy Roach, a patient advocate who witnessed the need for colorectal cancer advocacy after her mother-in-law's diagnosis. The organization plays an important role in rallying colorectal cancer advocates to action. Fight CRC is known for activism and patient empowerment throughout patient, academic, political, scientific, medical and nonprofit communities. With a mission focused on advocacy, research, and patient education the organization serves advocates in every state of the U.S. and others around the world. Fight CRC is rated Platinum by nonprofit monitoring group GuideStar and is recognized as a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator. Fight CRC is headquartered in Springfield, Mo. To learn more, visit FightCRC.org.

Colorectal Cancer advocates from the 2018 Climb for a Cure



Colorectal Cancer survivors from the 2018 Climb for a Cure









