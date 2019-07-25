Honoring Working Rights for People with Disabilities on ADA's 29th Anniversary

Belleville, Illinois, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company, and Allsup Employment Services, a Social-Security approved employment network, stand with other groups in recognizing the 29th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on Friday, July 26, 2019. On this day, in 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the act into law, which prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities.

In particular, Title I of ADA protects the employment rights of those with disabilities and applies to the hiring process and job training, among other aspects of employment. Today, more individuals with disabilities are discovering employment opportunities, and more employers work to improve inclusion and accommodate those protected under the ADA.

"The ADA helps satisfy the demand for talented and diverse workforces. Millions of workers benefit, helping ensure and encourage full participation by all Americans in our economy, and the ADA stands apart as a pivotal measure that changed the employment landscape for those with disabilities," said Jim Allsup, founder and CEO of Allsup.

In companion with the ADA, nearly 156 million U.S. workers are insured for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, and should they experience a severe disability—they can access important programs and work protections because of the law. Former workers receiving SSDI who wish to return to work now have better chances of landing jobs based on their merit and skills.

Allsup Employment Services, a subsidiary of Allsup, is committed to assisting job candidates who want to return to work with a disability through the Social Security Administration's Ticket to Work program. Experienced specialists provide guidance to former workers and link them to resources that make it possible to re-enter the workforce. "Allsup Employment Services assists former workers with the SSDI process and Ticket to Work, including understanding their rights under the ADA for accommodations and equality in consideration of employment," Allsup explained.

Allsup Employment Services also is a proud member of the Secure Work Coalition, a group of disability organizations working to help increase the effectiveness and efficiency of Ticket to Work and other work support programs including:

Promoting both full-time and part-time work.

Better integrating all return to work activity and technology through the Social Security's work support programs.

Increasing awareness of the Ticket to Work program and opportunities for employers and employees with disabilities.

