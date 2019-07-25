Market Overview

Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
July 25, 2019 9:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Convertible Preferred Stock").   

The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019. 

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

For further information, contact:

Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley, Investor Relations
(646) 562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com

