Sedation In ICU Setting Market to reach US$ 3688.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%. | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic diseases are boosting the global sedation in ICU setting market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, " Sedation In ICU Setting Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts 2019-2026". The report predicts the market to witness promising growth during the forecast period on account of the rising number of patient pool with serious medical conditions.

Sedation In ICU Setting Market Size, Share and Global Trends





According to the report, the global sedation in ICU setting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 3683.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The market was valued at US$ 2385.2 Mn in 2018.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sedation-in-icu-setting-market-100956





On the basis of drugs or drugs class, the market was dominated by propofol in the year 2018. The segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. This is because of the surge in adoption of propofol for pain and agitation control in mechanical ventilation. This, coupled with the generic product launches will boost the growth of propofol in the market in coming years.

Investment Towards Betterment of Hospital and Private Healthcare Center Facilities to Boost Market

A major driver of the global sedation in ICU setting market is the rise in geriatric population. The increasing cases of comorbid diseases in aged population are increasing the patient pool taking admission in intensive care units and critical care units. This in turn is boosting the market. An article by a medical journal, called ‘Annals of Intensive Care' has stated that, aged people comprise nearly 10% to 20% of all ICU admissions in Europe. Another article published in 2015 by the Journal of Hospital Administration states the percentage of aged people taking admission in critical care units in Australia has increased from 8.6% to 14.5%. The aforementioned factors indicate that the increasing number of geriatric population is a major factor propelling growth of the sedation in ICU setting market in the future.

Investment towards improvement of healthcare facilities and introduction of innovation such as better ventilation, better drainage systems, larger space for allowing more visiting members, and others are creating growth opportunities for the global sedation in ICU setting market. Additionally, the rise in disposable income of people have encouraged them to opt for better medical assistance and facilities for their near and dear ones. This will also help the market witness growth in the coming years.

However, stringent regulation imposed by the governments in terms of use of sedation on patients and on certain product launches may hamper the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the fact that till date a clean sedentary drug has not been invented may also restrict growth of the market in the near future.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sedation-in-icu-setting-market-100956





Rising Cases of Respiratory Disorders Will Help North America Emerge Dominant

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global sedation in ICU setting market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the rising cases of comorbid illness amongst the aged population and the rising number of critical care beds in the developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. The ICU admissions in North America was estimated to be 6,890,471 in 2017 and projected to increase by 2025 to reach at 9,273,559. Additionally, the increasing number of infectious diseases namely sepsis, and respiratory diseases resulting in admission in ICU is also propelling growth in the region.

The report analysis comprises of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the guidelines for sedation in icu setting – for key countries, technological advancements, pipeline analysis, and advantages & disadvantages of various types of sedation in icu setting by drug class.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Astra Zeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan N.V.

Fresenius Kabi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

B. Braun Medical

Aspen Holdings

Other prominent players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sedation-in-icu-setting-market-100956





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Guidelines for Sedation in ICU Setting – for Key Countries Technological Advancements Pipeline Analysis Advantages & Disadvantages of Various Types of Sedation in ICU Setting by Drug Class.





Global Sedation in ICU Setting Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug/Drug Class Propofol Benzodiazepams (Midazolam, etc.) Dexmedetomidine Remifentanil Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sedation-in-icu-setting-market-100956





Browse Related Reports:

Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Therapeutics, Aesthetics), By End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics), By Type (Botulinum Toxin Type A, Botulinum Toxin Type B) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Products, Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization) & Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Products, Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization) & Geography Forecast till 2026 Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) & Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment