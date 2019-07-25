argenx to report half year 2019 financial results and second quarter business update on August 1, 2019

July 25, 2019



Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am ET) to discuss its financial results for the first half of 2019 and to provide a second quarter business update and outlook for the remainder of the year.

To participate in the conference call and Q&A session, please select your phone number below and use the confirmation code 7539308. The live webcast may be accessed on the homepage of the argenx website at www.argenx.com or by clicking here .

Shortly after the webcast, a replay will be made available on the argenx website .

Dial-in numbers:

Please dial in 5–10 minutes prior to 3 pm CEST/ 9 am ET using the number and confirmation code below.

Confirmation Code: 7539308

Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874

Belgium 0800 48740

France +33 (0)1 767 00794

France 0805 103028

Netherlands +31 (0)20 714 3545

Netherlands 0800 0249557

United Kingdom +44 (0)844 571 8892

United Kingdom 0800 376 7922

United States +1 (631) 510 7495

United States +1 (866) 966 1396

About argenx

argenx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe auto-immune diseases and cancer. The company is focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. argenx's ability to execute on this focus is enabled by its suite of differentiated technologies. The SIMPLE Antibody™ Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows argenx to exploit novel and complex targets, and its three complementary Fc engineering technologies are designed to expand the therapeutic index of its product candidates.

www.argenx.com

For further information, please contact:

Beth DelGiacco, Vice President Investor Relations

+1 518 424 4980

bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Marieke Vermeersch, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Consultant

+32 (0)479 490 603

+32 (0)3 290 00 50

mvermeersch@argenx.com

Forward-looking Statements

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements argenx makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. argenx's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including argenx's expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; argenx's reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of argenx's product candidates; argenx's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; argenx's limited operating history; and argenx's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in argenx's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in argenx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by argenx with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. argenx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.