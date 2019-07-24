Market Overview

SHUTTERFLY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Globe Newswire  
July 24, 2019 7:52pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SFLY)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 10, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Shutterfly, Inc. ("Shutterfly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: SFLY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Shutterfly will receive $51.00 in cash for each share of Shutterfly common stock.

If you own common stock of Shutterfly and purchased any shares before June 10, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

 

