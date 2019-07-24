UPDATE - Estes Truckload Management Provides Private Fleet Capacity in Kuebix

MAYNARD, Mass., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , the industry's fastest growing transportation management system (TMS) and connected shipping community, announced today the addition of FleetMAX to its Community Load Match service. FleetMAX is a Kuebix integrated platform that exposes private and dedicated fleets' open capacity to brokers and Kuebix TMS shippers. These private fleets are managed through Estes Truckload Management providing Kuebix users access to 10,000+ fleets through one of the most trusted names in the industry.



Kuebix TMS users searching for truckload capacity can compare spot quotes in Community Load Match from a vast network including brokers, carriers and freight marketplaces. Now, with the addition of Estes Truckload Management to Community Load Match, Kuebix shippers gain access to FleetMAX's network of private fleets and settlement management from a brand they know and trust.

"Although a large percentage of private fleets often run empty, this capacity has not been easily accessible to shippers, until now," stated Dan Clark, Founder and President of Kuebix. "The addition of FleetMAX to Community Load Match through Estes Truckload Management increases the available spot quote options, allowing shippers to cover all truckloads with a cost effective and reliable carrier."

"The combination of Kuebix and Estes Truckload Management has created a win-win by allowing private fleets to fill empty miles and shippers to gain a new source of truckload capacity," commented Bobby Speight, Corporate Vice President, Estes Level2 Logistics, and General Manager, Estes Truckload Management LLC.

Shippers simply enter the specifics of their truckload shipment in Kuebix TMS and post it to Community Load Match . Within minutes, shippers begin receiving truckload rates, including private fleet spot quotes from Estes Truckload Management. Shippers retain control with Kuebix by choosing the best provider for every truckload shipment. Once a service provider is selected, shipments can be tendered and tracked within the TMS, making the process of truckload shipment management highly efficient.



Community Load Match is available at no additional cost to all Kuebix users, including Free Shipper , the industry's fastest growing free TMS. Now, any size company with truckload freight to ship can easily find more capacity and get better pricing.

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

About Estes

Headquartered in Virginia, Estes is a leading, full-service freight transportation provider offering a complete range of shipping solutions including LTL, time critical, volume & truckload, global and custom solutions. Founded in 1931 by W.W. Estes and still family-owned, Estes is the largest privately held carrier in the nation. The company is now one of the most respected total-solutions providers in the industry with direct service throughout all of the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico through more than 230 terminals, as well as door-to-door service to and from Mexico and a global freight-forwarding service footprint.