3Gtms Names Jeff Ritter Chief Financial Officer

SHELTON, Conn., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), announced that Jeff Ritter has been named chief financial officer.



Ritter will manage all financial aspects of 3Gtms to support its sharp trajectory of growth and earnings. His prior experience includes serving as chief financial officer of TMW Systems for more than 15 years, where he played a crucial role in developing the annual operational and long-term financial plans for each of the company's product groups; targeted, evaluated, negotiated, provided due diligence and integrated five acquisitions; as well as initiated key financial policies and procedures that significantly elevated revenue. Prior to TMW, Ritter held positions with KPMG Peat Marwick, and ITS, Inc., and ASAP, Inc., the latter being a start-up company in the soft PLC and CNC market. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

"I'm thrilled to join a growing company like 3Gtms, which offers something truly different in the TMS space in terms of visibility, power and flexibility," said Ritter. "The leadership has built a team culture that works in close partnership with customers, and I'm delighted to become a part of that."

"Jeff brings a record of strategic leadership and a deep understanding of the transportation industry to 3Gtms, which are essential for accelerating our strong growth as we continue to redefine what's possible in a TMS," said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. "We're very happy to have him on board."

