Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company is hosting its Fall Chick Days event at stores nationwide now through early September. Starting this week, the event will help new and experienced chicken owners maintain and grow their flock this fall with chicks, ducklings and the necessary supplies for any backyard coop.



In recent years, backyard poultry ownership has exploded across America, sparking conversations about improved mental and physical health, enhanced lawn and soil care, quality family time and so much more. As a result, many have jumped at the opportunity to start their own flock and take ownership of the food they consume. Now, there's a new season to make the leap into raising poultry.

"Raising poultry is an enriching experience that helps people feel more connected to their land, their community, their family and the food they consume," said Phil Reiter, vice president of national marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "At Tractor Supply, our team members serve as a great poultry resource, offering guidance and education about proper handling, hygiene and safety. We look forward to this time of year as an opportunity to teach backyard poultry owners how to introduce new birds into an existing flock."

Chick Days is the perfect opportunity for poultry owners to start or grow their flock. While there are many benefits to this time of year, mild temperatures in regions that sometimes have harsh climates will make caring for young chicks and ducklings that much easier. Furthermore, poultry acquired in the fall will be ready to lay their eggs in the spring.

Chick Days is also an ideal time to stock up on all poultry tools and equipment before adding birds to a flock. For 30 days, these young birds will need to be quarantined away from the current flock to stay healthy. Tractor Supply carries essentials like feeders and waterers, heat bulbs and lamps, quality feed ranging from conventional to organic, pens, nesting boxes and more to help new chicks and ducklings adjust to their environment.

Owners are encouraged to prioritize the health and wellness of new young chicks and ducklings by changing their waterers regularly and ensuring they have plenty of food throughout the day. Following the quarantine, new poultry should be placed in a nearby pen to become visually acquainted with the mature birds before officially being introduced into the coop once they reach adult size. This step is extremely important to understanding future flock dynamics.

"I've done my fair share of exploring the best seasons for raising backyard poultry," said Jeannette Beranger, senior program manager at The Livestock Conservancy. "While there are definite perks to raising chicks in the spring, it's important not to overlook the key advantages that make late summer months a prime time of year to add chicks to any brood."

According to Beranger, there are a variety of reasons to choose Chick Days as your late summer adventure.

"Chicks purchased throughout the next few months will actually produce more eggs during their first year compared to those purchased in the spring," Beranger said. "Pullets purchased now will be the right age to immediately begin laying eggs next spring, which is peak season because the days are longer."

Tractor Supply offers a variety of breeds during Fall Chick Days, from Rhode Island Reds and Sapphire Gems to Easter Eggers and Silkie Chickens. Outside of the event, Tractor Supply stores are stocked year-round with the items needed to properly raise and care for backyard poultry. Enthusiasts can visit TractorSupply.com/Poultry to shop an expanded selection and year-round availability of poultry products and live birds.

Visit TractorSupply.com/Chicks for Chick Days event information, expert tips on safe handling and care for poultry, building a chicken coop and more. Backyard poultry rules and regulations vary by city, county and state, so check with your local government before purchasing. Learn more about chick and duckling arrivals at Tractor Supply by following Tractor Supply on Facebook at Facebook.com/TractorSupplyCo or by visiting your local store, which you can find at TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator .

