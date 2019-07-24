Web.com Announces Agreement to Acquire Dreamscape Networks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers build their online presence, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Dreamscape Networks Limited (ASX:DN8), the number one online solutions provider in Australia and Southeast Asia, for AUD$0.27 per share in cash. The acquisition signals Web.com's continued commitment to providing market-leading web presence solutions to customers across the globe.



With approximately 600 employees, Dreamscape Networks specializes in providing simple, innovative online solutions that assist businesses and independents establish, build, maintain and grow their online presence. The company has built a thriving business securing leading positions throughout Australia and South East Asia, including the number one brand in Australia with Crazy Domains and Singapore's leading brand Vodien.

"Web.com looks forward to welcoming Dreamscape Networks to its family of leading brands that focus on helping businesses build an online presence that delivers results," said Sharon Rowlands, Web.com's CEO and President. "Dreamscape provides a highly complementary set of offerings and, as a market leader, extends the Web.com global footprint across Australia, New Zealand and the high growth digital economies of Southeast Asia."

Mark Evans, CEO and Managing Director of Dreamscape Networks said, "Dreamscape shares Web.com's commitment to serving customers with a comprehensive online presence product portfolio and the highest level of customer service. With this acquisition, we now have the support and backing of an international strategic partner that will allow us to continue our leadership status in Australia and Singapore and accelerate our growth strategy into South East Asia, the fastest growing internet space in the world."

"We are delighted to welcome Dreamscape to the Web.com family," said Tyler Sipprelle, Vice President at Siris Capital and Director at Web.com. "We want Web.com to be the partner of choice for online presence companies that see an opportunity to move into the next stage of profitable growth together with an established leader in the space."

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Networks Limited is the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia and Singapore with industry leading brands Crazy Domains and Vodien, in addition to Sitebeat.com a dedicated website builder and digital commerce platform. The Dreamscape Group has over 2 million members and specialises in providing simple, innovative and affordable online solutions that help businesses and independents establish, build, maintain and grow their online presence. Our solutions are user friendly, affordable and engineered across all platforms, embracing intuitive design and all backed by our focus, passion and reputation for providing premium best in world service. Learn more at www.dreamscapenetworks.com .

About Web.com

Web.com is a leading web technology company servicing millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Web.com, Network Solutions and Register.com - we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web.com has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today's always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Welcome to the next era of digital, welcome to Web.com. Learn more at www.web.com .

About Siris Capital Group, LLC | Siris Capital

Siris Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on making control investments in data, telecommunications, technology and technology-enabled business service companies in North America. Integral to Siris' investment approach is its partnership with exceptional senior operating executives, or executive partners, who work with Siris on a consulting basis to identify, validate and operate investment opportunities. Their significant involvement allows Siris to partner with management to add value both operationally and strategically. To learn more, visit us at www.siriscapital.com.

