CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company's training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company's manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares ("ADS") between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

To learn more about the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: FedEx Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT's overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT's large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx's positive statements about TNT's recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx's legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the FedEx Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Realogy Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer's broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy's anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry's practices regarding brokers' commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Realogy's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.