CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CLDR, ASNA, PYX and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Cloudera, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

To learn more about the Cloudera, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Class Period: September 16, 2015 - June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann's operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann's goodwill and, as a result, Ascena's reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company's financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena's Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

To learn more about the Ascena Retail Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Pyxus International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pyxus International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

About the lawsuit: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .




