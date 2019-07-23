Long Time Coca-Cola System Executive Hal Kravitz Joins Glucose Health, Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ariz., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hal Kravitz has accepted appointment to the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC:GLUC).

Mr. Kravitz began his career with The Coca-Cola Company in 1983 and over his 30-year career there served in many leadership roles on both the company and bottler sides.



In 2007, following Coca-Cola's $4.1 billion acquisition of Energy Brands, Inc., the maker of Glaceau Vitaminwater and Smartwater, Mr. Kravitz was appointed President of the Glaceau business unit. In this role, Mr. Kravitz oversaw the acquired Glaceau brands as well as Coca-Cola energy drink brands, Powerade and Fuze.



In 2013, after a 30-year career with Coca-Cola, Mr. Kravitz early retired and became a founding member of InterContinental Beverage Capital, a New York-based merchant bank focused on advisory services and investment in the CPG and beverage industries. Shortly thereafter, he also became CEO of AQUAhydrate, a Los Angeles based, premium bottled water company whose well-known investors include Yucaipa Companies Ron Burke, Mark Wahlberg and Sean "P Diddy" Combs.



Mr. Kravitz stated, "Recognizing and capitalizing on emerging trends is key to success in the beverage industry. The brands I oversaw at Coca-Cola and AQUAhydrate whether Glaceau vitaminwater, smartwater, Powerade or Fuze, were all functional beverages targeted to a wide consumer audience. GlucoDown® is on the leading edge of the evolution of the beverage industry; providing delicious and nutritious drink choices to consumers with specific health concerns. I am so pleased to be a part of the team and offer my contribution in building the GlucoDown® brand."



About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC:GLUC)



GLUCODOWN® is the premier functional beverage in the diabetic nutritional consumer category, which encompasses the more than 100 million Americans estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® is the first tea mix ever enriched with healthy soluble fiber. GLUCODOWN® is proudly manufactured in the USA in Arkansas and Minnesota. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly-traded company with the ticker symbol (OTC:GLUC).



1National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2017; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.



Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

info@glucosehealthinc.com

(479) 802-3827