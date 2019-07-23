LHWH Advertising & PR Wins 36 New National Awards

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHWH, a nationally recognized advertising, public relations and digital marketing firm headquartered in Myrtle Beach, earned 36 awards in 10 competitions in the first half of 2019. LHWH has now won more than 150 international and national awards since 2017.

The agency's work was chosen among the best from around the world for several projects, including mobile and desktop web design, streaming video production, digital and print advertising campaigns as well as real estate and tourism photography.

LHWH won nine Muse Creative Awards, seven Hermes Creative Awards, four Aster Awards, three AVA Digital Awards, a Telly Award and a dozen more accolades in five other competitions.

"The creative and marketing team at LHWH continues to compete successfully with the best advertising agencies in the world. In the last three years, our team has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver world-class work for clients such as McLeod Health, Burroughs & Chapin, Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, Lucy Buffett's LuLu's, The Simpsons 4D and Hilton Head Island MLS. With the recent addition of George DuRant to our leadership team, we look forward to new opportunities of putting our talents to work for more great clients," said Andy Lesnik, president of LHWH Advertising & Public Relations.

This year, LHWH's work was honored in major competitions such as the following:

The Muse Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire through concept, writing or design, whether through traditional or electronic media.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media.

The Aster Awards is one of the largest, most respected national competitions of its kind, and has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/marketing efforts for more than 18 years.

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and video for all screens.

The AVA Digital Awards recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

A complete list of LHWH's recent awards can be found here.

About LHWH

For more than three decades, LHWH Advertising & Public Relations (www.LHWHAdvertising.com) has been a leading marketing and PR firm in the Carolinas. As a full-service marketing agency, it has represented national, regional and local clients in real estate, golf, tourism, entertainment, restaurants, banking and healthcare.

LHWH has an exceptional understanding of how to bring together brand personality and user experience into elegant web design and compelling video. From 2017 to 2019, LHWH has won 151 national/international awards, including Best Mobile Website In the Nation for McLeod Health.

LHWH's current client list includes McLeod Health, Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, Burroughs & Chapin, Lucy Buffett's LuLu's, SimEx-Iwerks, Family Kingdom, Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island, Coastal Carolina National Bank and other prominent area companies.

For more information, visit LHWH.com or contact gdurant@lhwh.com.

