Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) and Encourages AxoGen Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN).



According to the complaint filed on July 19, 2019, throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the company's pricing alienated customers and threatened the company's future growth; (3) that ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the company's products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) that the company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the company paid to generate sales; (6) that the company's consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) that the company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the company's sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) that the company's key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long term stockholder of AxoGen, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

