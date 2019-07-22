Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Updates Time for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA, the "Company")) today announced that, due to scheduling conflicts, it has moved the time of its second quarter 2019 financial results conference call to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The call was originally scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833.683.7154 for domestic participants and 409.983.9744 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 7379167.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on August 7, 2019. This replay will run through August 14, 2019. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406 using the same conference ID number. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com .

As previously announced, the Company will report financial results for the second quarter after the markets close on August 6, 2019.

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com .