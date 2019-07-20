Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Director

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CSE-BNKR) ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hugh Aird to the Company's board of directors, effective July 19, 2019. The Shareholders holding more than 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company appointed Mr. Aird by shareholder consent pursuant to Nevada law. The board of directors now consists of John Ryan, Dickson Hall, John Lui, Wayne Parsons and Hugh Aird. The appointment of Mr. Aird provides the Company with an individual with strong capital markets experience.



Mr. Aird is a highly respected investment banker with a 35-year career that included more than 150 completed debt and equity financings and several merger and acquisition assignments with some of Canada's top investment firms.

After attending Harvard University, Mr. Aird went on to work as vice-president of Dominion Securities from 1978 to 1985. Subsequently Mr. Aird founded and served as CEO of Great Lakes Capital Markets before becoming Chairman of Trilon Financial Corp. Mr. Aird served as Vice-Chairman of Midland Walwyn (later Merrill Lynch Canada) from 1995 to 2000, after which he left to take over as President and CEO of Berenson Minella (Canada) in 2001.

Mr. Aird also held several public and private board positions from 1990 to the present day, including among others Trilon Financial, Royal LePage Real Estate, Edelman Canada, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., Envoy Capital Group Inc., Invesprint Corporation, and currently acts as Chair at Balnagowan Investments Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

John Ryan, Interim Chief Executive Officer

+1(201) 509-3797

jr@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The forward looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations or assumptions with respect to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine Complex, the Company's present and future financial condition, the Company's ability to secure financing, and the state of financial markets. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and may include statements regarding, among other things, the terms of the and financings efforts undertaken by the Company. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine Complex; the inability of the Company to develop or sustain an active public market for its securities; development of changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for precious metals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.