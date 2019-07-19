Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 2, 2019 to discuss its 2019 second quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, August 1 and will be available at that time on its website www.fairfax.ca . The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (800) 369-2013 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (517) 308-9087 (International) with the passcode "Fairfax".



A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 16, 2019. The replay may be accessed at (866) 351-2787 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0057 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development and

Chief Financial Officer at (416) 367-4941



