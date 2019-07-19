Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces Resignation of Donald Evans from Board of Directors

DENVER, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) ("Extraction") today announced that former U.S. Commerce Secretary Donald L. Evans has resigned from the company's Board of Directors, effective July 26, 2019, for personal reasons.



"Former Secretary Evans has been a key member of our board for the last several years," said Extraction Oil & Gas President and Acting CEO Matt Owens. "His decades of industry experience provided us with invaluable perspective and played a critical role in our decision-making processes. We are deeply grateful for the guidance and support he provided in our early days as a new public company," Owens said. "On behalf of the full Board, I'd like to thank Mr. Evans for his contributions to the growth and success of our Company and wish him and his family the best in the future."

Mr. Evans has served on Extraction's Board of Directors since December 2016. During that time, the company grew to become one of the largest acreage holders and producers in Colorado.

"It has been my pleasure to serve on the Board of Directors of such an innovative and cutting-edge exploration and production company," said Evans. "I am confident in the direction Extraction is heading and I have great expectations for the Company's future."

