Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF), Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) & Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKT: MBNKF)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - May 1, 2019

Deadline: July 29, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mbnkf

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Deadline: August 5, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hrtx

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron's NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, Heron's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Class Period: August 1, 2014 - May 2, 2019

Deadline: August 5, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bzh

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose material facts necessary in order to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The complaint continues to allege that Defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them as follows: (1) Beazer Homes' California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (2) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.