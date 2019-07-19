SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. - EGBN

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing government investigations of "certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company, and its former officers and directors."

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

