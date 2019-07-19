Healthcare Architecture Market to reach US$ 8,210.5 Mn by 2025, Design-oriented Healthcare Architecture Holds Key to Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Architecture Market is likely to expand at decent pace due to recent trends in architectural design and implementation. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Healthcare Architecture Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Facility Type (Hospitals, ASCs, Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes & Others), Service Type (New Construction & Refurbishment) and Geography Forecast till 2025," the market is likely to reach US$ 8,210.5 Mn by 2025. The rise in market valuation from US$ 5,954.3 Mn indicates that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.1%.

The increasing geriatric population and fierce market competition have created a high demand for improved quality of patient care, which have kept healthcare architecture companies on their toes. Incorporation of automated concepts has led to a substantial rise in adoption of modern design concepts in healthcare architecture.



Design-orientated Healthcare Architecture: A Growing Trend

An increasing number of healthcare organizations are investing in design-orientated healthcare. Design-orientated approach helps build a favourable infrastructure for patients and reduce chances of failure in architectural design. Furthermore, various other needs are being sufficed with the implementation of healthcare architecture including legal compliances, increased efficiency, reduced costs, and optimized work area. The aforementioned factors have led to an increasing adoption among end users. The growing adoption of design-orientated architecture has led to an increase in growth of the global Healthcare Architecture Market. A huge demand for high-quality architecture is likely to boost the global market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Public and Private Investments to Boost the Global Market

Healthcare architecture involves various stages of product lifecycle such as research, design, implementation, and maintenance of infrastructure. Healthcare institutions naturally require high quality of care and design and an even better approach as far as patient comfort is concerned. Such high calibre of construction may incur a high cost for completion. With increasing awareness regarding benefits of sophisticate healthcare infrastructure, governments across several countries have decided to act upon it. Therefore, there have been increasing investment by public as well as private organizations towards building and improvement of healthcare institutions. The aforementioned factors bode well for the Healthcare Architecture Market and are likely to boost the market in the coming years.

Kengo Kuma Unveils First Ever Green Hospital in Tokyo

In 2015, Kengo Kuma introduced the first ever green hospital in Tokyo, aimed at maximizing the use of nature's attributes. The company launched at hospital surrounded by a huge landscape of garden and natural vicinity. The company stated that it made minimal uses of conventional resources and maximized the area by mostly capitalizing on naturally open spaces. Building healthcare infrastructure within natural habitats lead to an improved atmosphere and weather conditions for diagnosed patients. The hospital also acted as a rehabilitation centre for related people. This approach was widely accepted by people and has led to a demand for similar infrastructures in countries from around the world. This has favoured the growth of the global Healthcare Architecture Market and is likely to aid the marker throughout the forecast period.



The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are data on a number of architects for key countries, the number of healthcare facilities for key countries, and key strategies adopted by top players.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

HDR

HKS

Stantec

Jacobs Engineering Group

CannonDesign

NBBJ

Perkins+Will

Smith Group

Other prominent players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Number of architects – for key countries Number of healthcare facilities - for key countries Key strategies adopted by top players





Global Healthcare Architecture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025 Key Findings/ Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Facility Type Hospitals ASCs Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes Academic Institutes Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type New Construction Refurbishment



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



