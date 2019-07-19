Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA), the leading medical education group in Brazil, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Virgilio Deloy C. Gibbon, will ring the Opening Bell

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, July 19, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Afya Limited Media Contact:

Cíntia Marin

55 21 9 8082-7500

cintia.marin@afya.com.br

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

About Afya Limited

Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, as published by the Brazilian Ministry of Education, or MEC, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities. Our innovative methodological approach combines integrated content, interactive learning, and an adaptive experience for lifelong medical learners. Through our educational content and technology-enabled activities, we focus on effective, personalized learning that mirrors one-on-one tutoring.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

