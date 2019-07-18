Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 18, 2019 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2019.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

BB001 Box-RGB_1000px_digital.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga