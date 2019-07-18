GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2019 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. President and Chief Operating Officer Randall S. Dearth, who has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors effective August 1, 2019, and Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 888-599-8686 in the U.S. or +1 (786) 789-4797 internationally. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies earnings call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a playback will be available until August 14, 2019. To listen to the playback, please dial +1 (888) 203-1112 in the U.S. or +1 (719) 457-0820 internationally; the access code is 5579783. A webcast replay will also be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website for approximately three months.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

