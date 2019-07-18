Aehr Test Systems Appoints Laura Oliphant to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has appointed Laura Oliphant to its board of directors, bringing the board's current membership to seven directors. Dr. Oliphant is an experienced CEO, board member, and investor with more than 20 years of technology industry experience.



"Laura brings both business and technical expertise in the semiconductor industry and test equipment space and a deep knowledge of our customers," said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. "She has proven experience in generating revenue growth, supply chain management, M&A and capital markets, and we look forward to her contributions as we continue to focus on expanding opportunities for the Company."



Dr. Oliphant served as an Investment Director at Intel Capital, Intel's venture capital organization, from 2001 to 2016, where she made and managed investments in the semiconductor capital equipment and materials areas, including semiconductor test equipment. While at Intel, she was awarded the company's highest award, the Intel Achievement Award, for the strategic impact of her contributions. She also served as a supply chain program manager in Intel's Technology and Manufacturing Group, responsible for negotiating major technical and commercial contracts. After leaving Intel, Dr. Oliphant served as CEO of Translarity, an investor-backed, semiconductor test startup. She currently serves as a Managing Partner with Spirit Ventures, a new VC firm focused on investment in key enabling technologies for future applications.

Dr. Oliphant is a holder of the National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellowship, and has served on the boards of numerous companies throughout her career. She currently holds board seats at Novelda AS and Numascale AS, both technology companies based in Oslo, Norway. She received her PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

