Armstrong World Industries to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results July 29

Globe Newswire  
July 18, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
LANCASTER, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its second quarter 2019 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. 

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 8085905

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts
Investors:           Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:                Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

