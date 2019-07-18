The Habit Restaurants, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) ("The Habit"), today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 25, 2019 on July 31, 2019 shortly after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, The Habit will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Russ Bendel, chief executive officer and president, and Ira Fils, chief financial officer.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (855) 327-6837 or for international callers by dialing (631) 891-4304. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 10007331. The replay will be available until Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.habitburger.com under the "Events" section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was recently named Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today's 2019 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as well as six international locations.

Contacts

Investors:

(949) 943-8692

HabitIR@habitburger.com