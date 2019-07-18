SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of OmniComm Systems, Inc. to Anju Software, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased OmniComm Systems, Inc. ("OmniComm" or the "Company") (OTC:OMCM) stock prior to July 16, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of OmniComm to Anju Software, Inc. ("Anju"). Under the terms of the deal, shares of OmniComm common stock will be cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive $0.41032 per share, without interest. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

The OmniComm merger investigation concerns whether the Board of OmniComm breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Anju is underpaying for OmniComm shares, thus unlawfully harming OmniComm shareholders.

